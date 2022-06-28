UK PM Johnson says he doesn't think Britain will end up at war with Russia
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he did not think Britain would end up at war with Russia.
Asked if Britain was preparing for war with Russia, he told reporters at the G7 summit: "I don't think it will come to that and clearly we're working very hard to make sure that we confine this to Ukraine."
