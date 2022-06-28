Left Menu

UK PM Johnson says he doesn't think Britain will end up at war with Russia

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:49 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said he did not think Britain would end up at war with Russia.

Asked if Britain was preparing for war with Russia, he told reporters at the G7 summit: "I don't think it will come to that and clearly we're working very hard to make sure that we confine this to Ukraine."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

