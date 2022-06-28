Kejriwal condemns tailor's murder in Udaipur, demands strict punishment for perpetrators

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the murder of a tailor in Rajasthan over an ''insult to Islam'' horrifying and demanded that the perpetrators be given strict punishment.

He said such dastardly acts have no place in a civilised society.

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, saying in a video posted on social media that they are avenging an insult to Islam. The incident triggered communal tension in Udaipur, part of which has been placed under curfew.

''The Udaipur incident is very horrifying and gruesome. Such dastardly acts have no place in a civilised society. We condemn this in the strongest terms. The perpetrators of this crime should be given strict punishment,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

In a video posted online, one of the purported assailants declared that they had ''beheaded'' the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was suspended from the party over a remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Police have detained two people for allegedly killing the tailor and additional force has been deployed in Udaipur to maintain law and order, according to officials.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed for calm.

