Udaipur killing: Owaisi says incident gruesome, demands strictest action; also seeks arrest of BJP's Nupur Sharma

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthans Udaipur district for allegedly insulting Islam.Two men slit the throat of the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:56 IST
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur district for allegedly insulting Islam.

Two men slit the throat of the tailor, Kanhaiya Lal, and posted a video on social media where they claimed that they are avenging an insult to Islam. This triggered communal tension in the Rajasthan city with curfew being imposed.

In a video clip, one of the purported assailants declared that they had ''beheaded'' the man and then threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Owaisi, who was addressing a gathering in Bhopal's Ashoka Garden area as part of his party's campaign for the Madhya Pradesh local body polls, also demanded the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson from her remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

''I condemn the (Udaipur) incident. Killing someone is not allowed in the law. Nobody can kill others. We will not take law in our hands. This is a crime. But we demand that Nupur Sharma should also be arrested,'' he said.

Terming the tailor's killing as gruesome, he said the government must take strictest action, adding that the AIMIM's consistent stand was to oppose such violence.

During his speech, Owaisi also criticised the Congress and BJP and accused them of hobnobbing with each other.

