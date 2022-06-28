Left Menu

Ecuador gov't will not return to talks with indigenous leader Iza

Reuters | Quito | Updated: 28-06-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 23:35 IST
Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso said in a video on Tuesday that his government will not return to negotiations with indigenous leader Leonidas Iza, which were taking place in a bid to end more than two weeks of protests.

The government has made significant concessions to marchers, Lasso said, and would like the dialogue with indigenous groups, but will not speak with Iza.

"We will not return to dialogue with Leonidas Iza, who only defends his political interests and not those of his base. To our indigenous brothers, you deserve more than an opportunist for a leader," Lasso said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

