Local polls: AIADMK workers bear brunt of intra-party bickering

TNSEC sources here said nominations from the main opposition party members are not officially AIADMK and nominees may be termed as independents.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:23 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:23 IST
Several AIADMK workers who aspired to contest local polls slated to be held next month to fill casual vacancies, have been left high and dry as they could not furnish requisite forms to authorities to fight elections on party's behalf in view of the bickering between camps led by O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami.

On the prospects of party men fighting July 9 polls, a party veteran and former Minister said the party had already 'advised' district level functionaries to coordinate with district secretaries to submit the forms. The leader told PTI that they would have 'submitted forms' and information on such matters needed to be ascertained from local and regional level office-bearers.

When asked if they had submitted forms, a party district secretary said it is not clear if the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) would accept forms that are not endorsed by Coordinator (OPS) and Joint Coordinator (EPS), who are the present authorised signatories. Several workers have submitted forms as independents, he said adding these are local polls for some wards and not 'high stake' elections. TNSEC sources here said nominations from the main opposition party members are not 'officially' AIADMK and nominees may be termed as independents. Sources declined to comment on nominations received from them and the status of scrutiny. The casual election schedule announced by the TNSEC covers election for corporation councillors (one ward each in Kancheepuram and Thanjavur Corporations respectively), municipal councillors (one each in Mayiladuthurai and Periyakulam municipalities) and 8 town panchayat ward members in districts including Virudhunagar. The receipt of nominations commenced on June 20 and the last date for filing nominations was June 27. The date of election is July 9 and votes would be taken up for counting on July 12. Scrutiny of nominations was on June 28 and the date for withdrawal of candidatures is June 30. The AIADMK's two-leaves symbol is a reserved symbol and the party is among the 11 parties that figure in the recognised political parties list of the TNSEC.

