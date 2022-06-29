Perpetrators of 'Talibani barbarism' biggest enemies of Islam, humanity: Naqvi on Udaipur incident

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday condemned the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur and said perpetrators of ''Talibani barbarism'' are the biggest enemies of both Islam and humanity.

Two men with a cleaver murdered a tailor in Udaipur and posted videos online, claiming that they are avenging an insult to Islam.

No community or country can tolerate such barbarism and brutality, Naqvi told reporters here.

''We should beware of such elements who want to shatter the strength of India through their nefarious and heinous conspiracies. We have to work united to defeat such evil forces,'' the senior BJP leader asserted.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, have been arrested for the murder.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared that they had beheaded the man and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Indirectly, the assailants also referred to Nupur Sharma, the BJP leader who was suspended from the party over a controversial remark on Prophet Mohammad.

Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, was recently arrested by the local police over some remarks made on social media by him.

Lal's killing triggered stray cases of violence in Udaipur and the curfew was clamped in seven police station areas of the city. The curfew remained imposed in seven police station areas of the city on Wednesday and mobile internet services were suspended across all 33 districts of the state, officials said.

