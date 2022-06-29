Left Menu

Venugopal agrees to continue as A-G for three more months

Senior advocate K K Venugopal has agreed to continue as the Attorney General for India for three more months following a request by the central government, government sources said on Wednesday.His present tenure was to end on June 30.Venugopal, the sources said, was not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to personal reasons.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 13:52 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 13:52 IST
Venugopal agrees to continue as A-G for three more months
  • Country:
  • India

Senior advocate K K Venugopal has agreed to continue as the Attorney General for India for three more months following a request by the central government, government sources said on Wednesday.

His present tenure was to end on June 30.

Venugopal, the sources said, was not willing to continue in the constitutional post due to ''personal reasons''. But following a request by the central government, he has agreed to continue as the top law officer of the Union of India for three more months.

Venugopal, 91, was appointed by the President of India as Attorney General for India in July 2017. He was subsequently reappointed to the post. He had replaced Mukul Rohatgi.

An eminent advocate of Supreme Court, Venugopal has appeared in a large number of cases involving important issues of Constitutional and corporate law. He was an additional solicitor general of India between 1979 and 1980. He has been awarded Padma Bhushan in 2002 and Padma Vibhushan in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize money to rebuild her parents' home; Tennis-Serena returns to Wimbledon hoping to banish ghosts of 2021 and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Ukraine's Kalinina will use Wimbledon prize mone...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022