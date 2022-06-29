Opposition boycotts Bihar Assembly proceedings

Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-06-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 14:33 IST
The opposition in Bihar boycotted the assembly proceedings on Wednesday, the penultimate day of the monsoon session, to press the demand for a discussion on the Agnipath scheme.

The announcement of boycott was made on the previous day by the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Yadav who refused to buy the Chair's contention that the matter fell outside the state's purview.

However, showers since morning literally poured cold water on the opposition MLAs' plans to stage a demonstration right in front of the imposing assembly building.

They took shelter in various corners of the sprawling premises and, when proceedings began, stood outside the assembly hall, shouting slogans for a few minutes and dispersed.

Inside the House, Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishor Prasad and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Kumar Chaudhary lamented the absence of opposition MLAs and said they should be asked to return to the House.

Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha also issued an appeal to the effect though none of the protesting MLAs turned up and the pre-lunch session was conducted with the entire opposition, including RJD and its Left allies besides the Congress and the AIMIM, in absentia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

