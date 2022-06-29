UK trade minister to make statement on steel safeguards

Britain's trade minister will make a statement to parliament on steel safeguards on Wednesday, days after the government proposed to extend tariffs for two more years to protect domestic steelmakers.

Trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan will present her statement after 1130 GMT on Wednesday, the Leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter. Any move by Britain to extend steel tariffs could breach international trade rules and upset local manufacturers who rely on overseas steel.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has argued that Britain should not remove tariffs unilaterally without other European countries doing it too.

