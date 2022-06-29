EU doors open to talk on N.Ireland, but UK must be constructive - Sefcovic
The European Commission is willing to negotiate trading arrangements for Northern Ireland, but only if both sides are constructive, a top EU official said on Wednesday
"Our doors are open for negotiations but it has to be constructive negotiations and it cannot be done in a way that we negotiate but the result is given in advance," Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic told a news conference.
