Monsoon session of Delhi Assembly on July 4, 5

The two-day Monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly will be held on July 4 and 5, according to an official bulletin on Wednesday.

The session will commence from July 4 at 11 AM, the Assembly bulletin stated.

Subject to the exigencies of business, the sitting of the House may be extended beyond the schedule, it said.

In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the MLAs will require to wear face mask compulsorily.

They will also compulsorily carry final certificate for COVID-19 vaccination or a negative report of the coronavirus test issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the session on July 4, said the bulletin.

