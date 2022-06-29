Canada to lead efforts to form 'combat capable' brigade in Latvia -defense minister

Canada has signed an agreement to work with Latvia and NATO partners to lead efforts to form a 'combat capable' brigade in Latvia, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on Wednesday.

"This is a commitment that the Canadian government is making together with Latvia to work with our allies to move towards and surge to a brigade level force in Latvia," Anand told reporters, adding that details about exact number of troops had not yet been determined.

"We will commit additional troops with our allies going forward, but we need to have the conversation about how many additional troops will be committed by each of the 10 member nations of the Enhanced Forward Presence battle group," Anand said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)