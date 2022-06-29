Left Menu

Nitish condoles death of seven Bihar labourers in Mumbai building collapse, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each

PTI | Patna | Updated: 29-06-2022 22:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 22:35 IST
Nitish condoles death of seven Bihar labourers in Mumbai building collapse, announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia each
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday condoled the death of seven labourers from the state in a building collapse in Mumbai and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

At least 19 people were killed when a four-storey building collapsed in Kurla area of the financial capital on Monday night.

In an official release, Kumar said the incident was tragic and he was deeply pained by it.

He asked the Bihar Resident Commissioner in New Delhi to coordinate with Maharashtra administration for bringing back the bodies to the state.

Meanwhile, five more people were killed in lightning strikes during thunderstorms in the state on Wednesday.

Two deaths were reported in Bhojpur and one each in Aurangabad, Muzaffarpur and Samastipur.

Kumar condoled the deaths and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of the kin of the deceased. He urged people to take precaution in inclement weather and stay indoors.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chouhan also expressed grief over the deaths.

Sixteen people were killed in lightning strikes on Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022