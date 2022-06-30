Left Menu

Udaipur tailor murder an "act of terror," says K'taka CM

There is a big international conspiracy behind it and it needs to be investigated and those responsible should be hanged, Bommai said.Speaking to reporters here, he urged the Rajasthan government to thoroughly probe the matter and find out all those including international organisations behind the murder, and take measures to ensure stringent punishment for them.Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver had hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death in Udaipur citys Dhan Mandi area on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-06-2022 14:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 14:24 IST
Udaipur tailor murder an "act of terror," says K'taka CM
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Terming the brutal killing of a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur as an act of terror, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday alleged there was a big international conspiracy behind the incident, and wanted the case to be investigated thoroughly.

All those behind the incident including international organizations should be brought to justice and the guilty must be hanged, he demanded.

''The Udaipur incident is a heinous and inhuman act. It is an act of terror. There is a big international conspiracy behind it and it needs to be investigated and those responsible should be hanged,'' Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters here, he urged the Rajasthan government to thoroughly probe the matter and find out all those including international organizations behind the murder, and take measures to ensure stringent punishment for them.

Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, with a cleaver had hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death in Udaipur city's Dhan Mandi area on Tuesday and posted videos online that said they are avenging an insult to Islam. Both of them have been arrested for the murder.

In a video clip, Akhtari declared they had beheaded Lal and went on to threaten Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying their knife will get him as well.

Regarding the just concluded GST Council meeting in Chandigarh, of which he was a part, Bommai said discussion took place regarding extending the compensation and the final decision is likely in this regard in August.

Also, the law committee of the GST met and took measures aimed at clearing all legal hurdles, and the recommendations of the fitment committee have been accepted, he added.

On Congress's internal survey reportedly stating that the grand old party will get a majority in the 2023 assembly polls in the state, the CM quipped, ''Can Congress in their survey say that BJP will get a majority?'' Responding to a question on reports that the Union Home Ministry has sought evidence and documents from a state contractors association, regarding the ''40 percent commission'' charge leveled by it against the state government, Bommai said the government has not received any such communication.

''I have no information about it. If they (contractors' association) have received any such letter, let them share the information. Government (state) has not received any such letter,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022