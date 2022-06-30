Left Menu

UK's Northern Ireland trade law to face next parliamentary stage on July 13

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:13 IST
Legislation allowing Britain to scrap some of the rules on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland is next due to be debated in parliament on July 13, leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer said on Thursday.

The legislation passed the first of many parliamentary tests on Monday, and will next face the so-called committee stage, where line-by-line examination takes place and lawmakers can seek to amend the bill.

