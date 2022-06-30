UK's Northern Ireland trade law to face next parliamentary stage on July 13
Reuters | London | Updated: 30-06-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 15:13 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Legislation allowing Britain to scrap some of the rules on post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland is next due to be debated in parliament on July 13, leader of the House of Commons Mark Spencer said on Thursday.
The legislation passed the first of many parliamentary tests on Monday, and will next face the so-called committee stage, where line-by-line examination takes place and lawmakers can seek to amend the bill.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Northern Ireland
- House of Commons
- Britain
- post-Brexit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU sues UK after plan to override deal on Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland post-Brexit 'protocol' hurting some, a boon for others
Support for post-Brexit trade rules grows in Northern Ireland - poll
Northern Ireland tensions weaken sterling against euro
Northern Ireland tensions weaken sterling against euro, dollar