Journey towards one's decline begins when good fortune is misunderstood as accomplishment: Raj's dig at Uddhav

When anyone misunderstands good fortune as ones accomplishment therein begins the journey towards ones decline, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS chief said.Uddhav Thackeray quit the top post following a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde and majority of the party MLAs.Raj Thackeray, who had last month asked Uddhav Thackeray not to test his partys MNSs patience over the issue of loudspeakers, and reminded him that power is not permanent.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2022 16:45 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 16:45 IST
A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray took a veiled dig at him through a cryptic tweet. ''When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline,'' the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said.

Uddhav Thackeray quit the top post following a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde and majority of the party MLAs.

Raj Thackeray, who had last month asked Uddhav Thackeray not to test his party's (MNS's) patience over the issue of loudspeakers, and reminded him that power is not permanent. ''No one has come with the ('tamrapat') copper plate of power. Even you have not, Uddhav Thackeray,'' he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

