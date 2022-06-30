Journey towards one's decline begins when good fortune is misunderstood as accomplishment: Raj's dig at Uddhav
When anyone misunderstands good fortune as ones accomplishment therein begins the journey towards ones decline, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS chief said.Uddhav Thackeray quit the top post following a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde and majority of the party MLAs.Raj Thackeray, who had last month asked Uddhav Thackeray not to test his partys MNSs patience over the issue of loudspeakers, and reminded him that power is not permanent.
- Country:
- India
A day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as Maharashtra chief minister, his estranged cousin and MNS president Raj Thackeray took a veiled dig at him through a cryptic tweet. ''When anyone misunderstands good fortune as one's accomplishment; therein begins the journey towards one's decline,'' the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief said.
Uddhav Thackeray quit the top post following a rebellion by senior leader Eknath Shinde and majority of the party MLAs.
Raj Thackeray, who had last month asked Uddhav Thackeray not to test his party's (MNS's) patience over the issue of loudspeakers, and reminded him that power is not permanent. ''No one has come with the ('tamrapat') copper plate of power. Even you have not, Uddhav Thackeray,'' he had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Selectors recall Sanju Samson while talented Maharashtra batter Rahul Tripathi gets his maiden call-up.
Maharashtra minister Anil Parab fails to appear before ED in money laundering case
PIL in SC to dismiss Maharashtra Cabinet minister Nawab Malik, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain
Chidambaram resigns from Maharashtra RS seat after getting elected from TN
Cross voting happens in such polls, nothing new in that; will find a solution: Sharad Pawar on Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results.