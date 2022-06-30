Left Menu

Prime Minister to unveil Alluri statue in AP on July 4

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 30-06-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 17:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava (Tourism and Culture) on Thursday inspected the arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhimavaram town in Andhra Pradesh on July 4, to unveil the statue of legendary freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy and others will attend the event.

Rajat Bhargava said arrangements were in full swing for the Prime Minister's visit.

Four helipads have been readied while the Special Protection Group personnel were taking care of security measures, he added.

The Prime Minister will reach Vijayawada airport at Gannavaram by a special flight from Hyderabad and fly by helicopter to Bhimavaram in West Godavari district.

From 11 am to 12.15 pm, Modi will take part in the commemoration ceremony of the 125th birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju.

The Prime Minister will unveil a 30-ft bronze statue in Bhimavaram Park and address a public meeting.

He will fly back to New Delhi from Vijayawada airport at 1.10 pm, according to the tentative schedule released by the Prime Minister's Office.

Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G Kishan Reddy sent an invitation to Telugu Desam chief N Chandrababu Naidu to attend the event. Kishan Reddy also spoke to Chandrababu over phone and the latter informed that TDP state president K Atchannaidu would represent him at the event.

The Union Minister also invited film star and former Union Minister K Chiranjeevi to Alluri's 125th birth anniversary celebrations.

