Left Menu

'Extremely distressing': Kejriwal condoles loss of lives in Manipur landslide

The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.Reacting to the tragic incident, Kejriwal tweeted, The news of landslide in Noney district of Manipur is extremely distressing. My prayers are with the people of Manipur. PTI PK PK TDS TDS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 19:14 IST
'Extremely distressing': Kejriwal condoles loss of lives in Manipur landslide
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a massive landslide that took place in Manipur's Noney district, and said the incident is ''extremely distressing''.

At least eight people were killed and over 70 others went missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney district, officials said. The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Kejriwal tweeted, ''The news of landslide in Noney district of Manipur is extremely distressing. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic accident. My prayers are with the people of Manipur.'' PTI PK PK TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022