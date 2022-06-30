'Extremely distressing': Kejriwal condoles loss of lives in Manipur landslide

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the loss of lives in a massive landslide that took place in Manipur's Noney district, and said the incident is ''extremely distressing''.

At least eight people were killed and over 70 others went missing after a massive landslide occurred at a railway construction site in Noney district, officials said. The incident took place at Tupul yard railway construction camp on Wednesday night.

Reacting to the tragic incident, Kejriwal tweeted, ''The news of landslide in Noney district of Manipur is extremely distressing. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in the tragic accident. My prayers are with the people of Manipur.'' PTI PK PK TDS TDS

