State govts not toeing Hindutva 'not safe' under BJP-led Centre: Yashwanth Sinha

Yashwant Sinha, the Opposition nominee for the next month's Presidential election, on Thursday alleged here that any State government which believes in the Constitution and secularism and does not believe in Hindutva is not safe in the country.

Addressing a meeting of DMK and its allies which extended support to him at the Dravidian party office here, Sinha said 'another' State government has collapsed and it is now in Maharashtra. The BJP is going to support a rebel faction of the Shiv Sena and the BJP leader has not become the Chief Minister. 'Because, he knows this government is not going to last.' Hence 'they' (BJP) have found a scapegoat to occupy the 'exalted chair' of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sinha said. ''But, what does this show? This shows that the ruling party at the Centre and the government of India have no respect for the federal structure of our Constitution.'' They are violating one convention after another, and the provisions of the Constitution, he alleged. ''I was listening to the speech of the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra and he was constantly talking of Hindutva and he was saying that we brought down this government because it did not believe in Hindutva. Which means what that any government which believes in the Constitution, which does not believe in Hindutva, but believes in secularism is not safe in this country.'' Governors are supposed to be agents of the President and function according to the Constitution. However, in one State after another, the attitude of Governors towards the elected governments is against the Constitution. ''That is true, even unfortunately of the Governor of this State (Tamil Nadu).'' ''Me agreeing to contest the Presidential election is 'a continuous struggle' against the excesses of the Central government and the BJP that runs it. Until 2014, I was heading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance,'' Sinha said and added that it was in sync with the tradition that a person from the Opposition should be helming it. ''Now, a ruling party member heads that committee. It is another matter that he happens to be my son (Jayant Sinha). But I have no hesitation in saying that this is a wrong practice.'' Sinha assured that he would strictly uphold the Constitution and its provisions if elected to the office of the President. Speaking to reporters, Sinha said States are being denied their rights and the posts of Governors are misused, and they are acting as agents of the party in power at the Centre. This has to be stopped along with the misuse of the government agencies. ''In these critical times, however, the post of the President of India becomes very important.'' The top office could act as a 'restraining influence' on the executive of the day and ''you cannot have in Rashtrapathi Bhavan a person who will be the prisoner of the Prime Minister.'' Contrary to the usual practice, it was not the candidate but Prime Minister Narendra Modi who handed over the nomination papers of the NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu.

Sinha said he would approach all voters, including those belonging to the BJP. ''To tell you the truth, I called the Prime Minister too. Left a message that I wanted to speak to him. Only to seek his vote. But as usual, he does not like talking to me somehow. So he did not call back. I called Rajnath Singh Ji. He called back. But we have not been able to speak. But, it is my duty as a candidate to reach out to all voters, including those belonging to the BJP.'' On his arrival at the DMK headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam', Sinha was welcomed and taken into the party office by Stalin and he presided over a meet of his party and its allies which extended their full support to the former Union Minister.

While Stalin hailed Sinha as a 'man of eminence', MDMK chief and Rajya Sabha member Vaiko said, ''We all are with you.'' Leaders of DMK's alliance parties, including the Congress party's (legislature party leader) K Selvaperunthagai, spoke, assuring Sinha of whole-hearted support. Representatives of other allies of the DMK, including the Left parties and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, promised Sinha their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)