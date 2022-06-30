Indonesia leader: we will continue cooperation with Russia
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 20:54 IST
Indonesia will continue cooperation with Russia, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told reporters after meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Thursday.
Speaking through translator, he also said it was important to move towards a peaceful resolution of conflict in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Indonesian
- Vladimir Putin
- Indonesia
- Russian
- Joko
- Ukraine
- Moscow
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satellite spots huge burst of methane from Russian coal mine
Indonesia president tipped to reshuffle cabinet on Wednesday
US Open lets Russian tennis players in after Wimbledon ban
Indonesian president to reshuffle cabinet on Wednesday – politician
Indonesia president to reshuffle cabinet on Wednesday - coalition member