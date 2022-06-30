Special session of Maha legislature on July 2-3

A two-day special session of the Maharashtra legislature will be held from July 2.

The decision was taken in the first cabinet meeting after Eknath Shinde took over as the new chief minister of the state, officials said.

On the first day, election to the post of Assembly speaker will be held, they added. PTI MR KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)