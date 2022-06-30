Macron says compromise has been found over North Macedonia's EU bid

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he thinks a compromise solution has been found for the EU membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia, without giving any details.

EU-member Bulgaria had refused to approve the membership negotiation framework for North Macedonia because of disputes over history and language. But Bulgarian lawmakers voted to allow the government to lift its veto following tweaks in the framework text that would guarantee the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia through constitutional changes and commit Skopje to maintaining good relations with Bulgaria.

"I think we have found a compromise solution," Macron said at a news conference at the NATO summit in Spain. France holds the rotating EU presidency. North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said he had received a proposal from Macron's office but did not give any details.

"This proposal, whose preparation takes into account our positions and demands, will be put through a broad consultation process," Kovacevski said in a statement, adding that the answer would be ready within days. Albania is also being held back in its bid to join the EU because Brussels has linked its progress to that of North Macedonia.

"The latest French proposal, which is also the final one, gives North Macedonia the possibility of an unconditional accession and paves the way for the official start of talks for the membership of both countries in the European Union," Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama tweeted. "Accept it!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)