PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:31 IST
Rahul Gandhi's 3-day Kerala visit from July 1
A week after activists of SFI, the students wing of ruling CPI(M), vandalised his office, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit his constituency Wayanad on Friday, party sources said here.

During his three-day visit, Gandhi will attend various programmes in his constituency including inauguration of a farmers bank's building in Mananthavady and UDF Bahujana Sangamam in Sulthan Bathery, they said on Thursday.

Gandhi, who will reach Kannur International Airport on Friday morning, will be received by the Congress leaders led by KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran. He will return to Delhi from Kozhikode on Sunday.

A protest march of the SFI against Gandhi's office at Kalpetta last week alleging his inaction in the issue of Eco-Sensitive Zones around forests had turned violent as a group of activists allegedly entered the Lok Sabha member’s office and vandalised it.

The Congress had alleged that the Wayanad MP's office was vandalised with the knowledge of the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Raising the issue in the State Assembly on Monday, the Congress-led UDF had disrupted the proceedings forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day.

The CM has said that everyone in CPI(M) from the district level to the state secretariat had condemned the attack and the LDF government also took immediate action as seen from the suspension of the senior officer in-charge of the area as well as arrest of SFI workers, including women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

