Left Menu

Brazil's Senate approves aid package, lower house yet to vote

Brazil's Senate on Thursday approved a major pre-election aid package, sending the government-backed measure to the lower house. The measures are seen as a crucial pillar of President Jair Bolsonaro's re-election campaign, and use the energy price spike resulting from the Ukraine war as legal justification for overriding a constitutional spending cap.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 05:18 IST
Brazil's Senate approves aid package, lower house yet to vote

Brazil's Senate on Thursday approved a major pre-election aid package, sending the government-backed measure to the lower house.

The measures are seen as a crucial pillar of President Jair Bolsonaro's re-election campaign, and use the energy price spike resulting from the Ukraine war as legal justification for overriding a constitutional spending cap. The package includes a 1,000 reais ($192.38) aid for self-employed truckers, a key Bolsonaro constituency. It also increases by 50% the amount paid in the Auxilio Brasil social welfare program, and increases a gas voucher.

At the last minute, government-backed senators managed to include in the proposal two more measures, an aid targeting taxi drivers and to grant more funding to an existing food security program. The two latest benefits will together cost an additional 2.5 billion reais, senators said, bringing the cost of the whole proposal to around 40 billion reais ($7.61 billion).

($1 = 5.2340 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
4
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022