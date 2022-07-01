Left Menu

PM Modi greets chartered accountants on CA Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the role of chartered accountants in the economy and hoped that they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency.His remarks came on Chartered Accountants Day that is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 09:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed the role of chartered accountants in the economy and hoped that they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency.

His remarks came on Chartered Accountants' Day that is observed to mark the foundation day of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, a statutory body established in 1949 under an act of Parliament.

''A Chartered Accountant has an important role in our economy. On CA Day, best wishes to all Chartered Accountants,'' Modi said in a tweet. ''May they keep working hard in furthering growth and transparency in the economy,'' he said.

