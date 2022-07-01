Left Menu

MP CM Chouhan takes swipe at Kamal Nath over collapse of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maha

The rest of the Congress is orphan, he added.The Congress had deputed Nath as the AICC observer in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against his party along with a group of party MLAs and independent legislators, pushing the Uddhav Thackery-led government to the brink of collapse.Days after the rebellion, Thackeray resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday.

PTI | Jabalpur | Updated: 01-07-2022 14:33 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:23 IST
MP CM Chouhan takes swipe at Kamal Nath over collapse of Uddhav Thackeray govt in Maha
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has taken a dig at state Congress president and his predecessor Kamal Nath over the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in neighboring Maharashtra. He said that while the Congress had sent Nath to Maharashtra on the mission of saving the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government comprising Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress following a rebellion within the Sena, the attempt proved futile as the Thackeray-led dispensation finally collapsed just the way Nath had to step down from his chief minister's position in March 2020. Talking to reporters here on Thursday night about the developments in the neighboring state, Chouhan said in reference to Nath, ''Hum to doobe hain sanam, tumko bhi le doobenge. Aur wo hi kiya, bichare Uddhav bhi chale gaye (We are already sunk darling, but we'll take you with us. And it so happened that poor fellow Uddhav also went away).'' ''The Congress is also strange! Someone who could not save his government was sent to rescue the one in Maharashtra...Congress never stops amazing us. There is only one 'Nath' (master), all others are 'anath' (orphan). The rest of the Congress is orphan,'' he added.

The Congress had deputed Nath as the AICC observer in Maharashtra after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde rebelled against his party along with a group of party MLAs and independent legislators, pushing the Uddhav Thackery-led government to the brink of collapse.

Days after the rebellion, Thackeray resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday. A day after his resignation, Shinde took oath as the chief minister, while senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as his deputy. Nath had to step down as Madhya Pradesh chief minister in 2020 after 22 MLAs, most of them loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia, resigned from the state Assembly, reducing the Congress to a minority with 92 legislators in the 230-member House. The development paved the way for the return of the saffron party in the state at the helm after a 15-month rule of Congress. The Congress rebels, including their leader Scindia, were later inducted into the BJP. These turncoats contested the assembly by-polls with most of them winning it.

Most of these legislators were rewarded with plum portfolios in the Chouhan cabinet, while Scindia was appointed as the Civil Aviation Minister in the reshuffle of the Union cabinet.

In March this year, 63-year-old Chouhan achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving BJP chief minister, breaking the record held till then by former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022