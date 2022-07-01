Left Menu

Bulgaria's centrist PP party to nominate finance minister for PM

It remains unclear whether Vassilev's nomination could also pave the way for talks with the populist ITN party, which quit the coalition earlier this month and help PP muster a majority for a new government.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 01-07-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 14:29 IST
Bulgaria's centrist PP party to nominate finance minister for PM
Kiril Petkov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on Friday his PP party will nominate finance minister Assen Vassilev as its candidate to become the next prime minister, a move he hopes will allow it to stay in office and avoid new elections. A PP-led coalition government last week lost a parliamentary vote of no-confidence and Petkov said PP will nominate Vassilev, a co-leader of the party, after one of its coalition allies, the Socialists, said they would not back a new government led by Petkov.

The Socialists, who have traditionally been more friendly towards Moscow, said they were angered by Petkov's decision this week to expel 70 Russian diplomatic staff. It remains unclear whether Vassilev's nomination could also pave the way for talks with the populist ITN party, which quit the coalition earlier this month and helped PP muster a majority for a new government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022