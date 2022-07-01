Left Menu

PM speaks with Putin; reiterates India's position on Ukraine, favouring dialogue, diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during which he reiterated Indias long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy. In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated Indias long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy, the PMO said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:04 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:02 IST
PM speaks with Putin; reiterates India's position on Ukraine, favouring dialogue, diplomacy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left) Russian President Vladimir Putin (Right) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday during which he reiterated India's long-standing position on the Ukraine situation, favouring dialogue and diplomacy. During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further, it said. The two leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets. ''In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy,'' the PMO said. The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022