Left Menu

Rahul attacks BJP govt over SC remarks on Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating an environment of anger and hatred in the country and said this is against the interest of India and its people.Responding to a query from reporters on the Supreme Court remarks against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, the Congress MP said what the Apex court said was true, but the atmosphere in the country has not been created by the person who made the comment.

PTI | Wayanad | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:03 IST
Rahul attacks BJP govt over SC remarks on Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating an ''environment of anger and hatred'' in the country and said this is against the interest of India and its people.

Responding to a query from reporters on the Supreme Court remarks against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, the Congress MP said what the Apex court said was true, but the atmosphere in the country has not been created by the person who made the comment. He alleged that it was created by the ruling dispensation at the Centre.

''It is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is the BJP and the RSS that has created this environment. ..This environment of anger and this environment of hatred,'' he said and termed it as an ''anti-national act.'' This is against the interest of India, Gandhi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022