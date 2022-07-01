Rahul attacks BJP govt over SC remarks on Nupur Sharma's comments against Prophet
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating an environment of anger and hatred in the country and said this is against the interest of India and its people.Responding to a query from reporters on the Supreme Court remarks against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, the Congress MP said what the Apex court said was true, but the atmosphere in the country has not been created by the person who made the comment.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating an ''environment of anger and hatred'' in the country and said this is against the interest of India and its people.
Responding to a query from reporters on the Supreme Court remarks against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, the Congress MP said what the Apex court said was true, but the atmosphere in the country has not been created by the person who made the comment. He alleged that it was created by the ruling dispensation at the Centre.
''It is the Prime Minister, it is the Home Minister, it is the BJP and the RSS that has created this environment. ..This environment of anger and this environment of hatred,'' he said and termed it as an ''anti-national act.'' This is against the interest of India, Gandhi said.
