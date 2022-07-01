Left Menu

Delhi LG approves making 128 ad hoc jobs in govt hospitals permanent

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 16:52 IST
Delhi LG approves making 128 ad hoc jobs in govt hospitals permanent
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has approved the conversion of 128 positions in government hospitals to permanent ones, stressing that removing ad hocism and professional insecurity are the best tributes to the profession on the occasion of Doctors Day, according to a press release issued on Friday.

Doctors' Day is observed in honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries coincide on July 1.

Expressing his gratitude towards doctors, Saxena on Thursday underlined that the most befitting tribute to this profession is to provide the community with the best possible service conditions, work environment and professional security.

The LG had earlier approved 918 posts under various categories for the Indira Gandhi Hospital at Dwarka.

On Thursday, Saxena approved the conversion of 128 temporary posts into permanent ones.

Several posts had either been lying vacant since 2011-12 or were being operated on an ad hoc basis. This decision will lead to permanent appointment on 76 posts in Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Medical College, 40 posts in Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, nine posts in Maulana Azad Medical College and three posts in Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, the press release said.

The posts that have now been made permanent include assistant professor - orthopaedics, senior residents in radiology, surgeons, dental surgeons, junior resident doctors, staff nurse, clinical instructor and radiographers among others.

The LG underlined that while on one hand, it would ensure better services to the people at large, on the other it would also result in a much-required morale boosting and encouraging enhancement in service conditions of medical professionals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022