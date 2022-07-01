NCP leader Munde meets Fadnavis

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde met newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hours after the swearing-in ceremony, a close aide of Munde said on Friday. The meeting took place at Fadnavis's residence here late Thursday night and lasted for about half an hour, he claimed. Earlier on Thursday, a new government headed by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde with Fadnavis as his deputy came to power in the state. Munde, who was minister for social justice in the previous Sena-NCP-Congress government, was originally with the BJP, but quit the party after falling out with his uncle and senior BJP leader late Gopinath Munde. Munde is known to have a good rapport with Fadnavis. He is also known for being close to senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)