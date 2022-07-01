Left Menu

What happened with Fadnavis was not `unexpected': Maha BJP chief

There was nothing unexpected about Devendra Fadnavis becoming Deputy Chief Minister in the new government in Maharashtra, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Friday.In a dramatic sequence of events a day before, Fadnavis, a former chief minister, announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be the next CM while he would stay out of the government.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-07-2022 17:50 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:50 IST
What happened with Fadnavis was not `unexpected': Maha BJP chief
  • Country:
  • India

There was nothing unexpected about Devendra Fadnavis becoming Deputy Chief Minister in the new government in Maharashtra, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil said on Friday.

In a dramatic sequence of events a day before, Fadnavis, a former chief minister, announced that rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde would be the next CM while he would stay out of the government. But later, he took oath as Shinde's deputy. ''I am aware that many people were shocked by the events yesterday. But there was nothing unexpected in what happened with Devendra Fadnavis,'' Patil told reporters here.

''BJP decided to support Shinde for CM's post for taking the Hindutva ideology ahead. But Shinde himself asked Fadnavis to join his cabinet. So Fadnavis asked our leaders in Delhi for permission,'' he said.

''You need a truly large heart to work under a person who was your junior earlier,'' Patil said, praising Fadnavis.

Shinde was a minister when Fadnavis headed the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government in the state from 2014 to 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022