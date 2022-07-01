Left Menu

Prez poll: Murmu arrives in Chandigarh, meets BJP-JJP legislators

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:59 IST
Prez poll: Murmu arrives in Chandigarh, meets BJP-JJP legislators
Droupadi Murmu Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

The NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived here and met Haryana BJP-JJP MLAs and MPs as she started her campaign for the July 18 elections.

Murmu was welcomed by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar and Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma at Haryana Bhawan here.

Union ministers Anurag Thakur, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Haryana Vidhan Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, state cabinet ministers, and BJP-JJP legislators were present on the occasion, said officials. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher was also present.

Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, and her challenger Yashwant Sinha are the only two candidates left in the fray for the July 18 presidential elections after scrutiny of nomination papers.

Besides all NDA constituents, parties like the SAD, YSR Congress, BJD, and the BSP have also extended support to Murmu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022