Following are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL102 SC-LDALL NUPUR SHARMA 'Her loose tongue set entire country on fire': SC slams Nupur Sharma over Prophet remark New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her ''loose tongue'' has ''set the entire country on fire'' and that she is ''single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country''.

DEL106 PM-LDALL PUTIN PM Modi and Russian President Putin discuss state of global energy & food markets New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday discussed the state of global energy and food markets in the backdrop of the Ukraine crisis, and also ways to further encourage bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products.

DEL101 CONG-LD GST Scrap ''flawed'' GST as it has ''serious birth defects'': Chidambaram to Centre on GST 5th anniversary New Delhi: The Congress on Friday demanded that the current Goods and Services Tax (GST) law should be scrapped and a new one with a single low slab be brought in its place, claiming the existing law has ''serious birth defects'' which have ''wrecked'' the country's economy.

DEL63 INDOPAK-PRISONERS India asks Pakistan to release Indian prisoners in its custody New Delhi: India Friday called on Pakistan to release and repatriate 536 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners who have completed their jail-term and whose nationality has been confirmed.

DEL105 BJP-LD MEETING BJP eyes big push in Telangana as its national executive meets in Hyderabad Hyderabad: Telangana was at the centre of the BJP's next political push on the eve of its two-day national executive here, as the party launched a scathing attack on the state government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and asserted that the countdown to its ouster from power has begun. BOM27 MH-LD GOVT Shinde not a 'Shiv Sena CM', says Uddhav, sees red in Metro car shed in green belt Mumbai/Panaji: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned the BJP's decision to install a ''so-called Shiv Sainik'' as Maharashtra chief minister when it did not keep its 2019 promise of rotating the top post and slammed the new government's move to relocate a Mumbai Metro car shed to green belt of Aarey Colony, reversing a key decision of the previous regime.

CAL13 WB-MURMU-MAMATA Murmu has better chances to win prez polls after Maha development: Mamata Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said opposition parties might have considered backing NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, a tribal leader of the saffron party from Odisha, had the BJP held a discussion with them before fielding her.

CAL22 MN-2NDLD LANDSLIDE Manipur landslide: 12 more bodies recovered, toll mounts to 20 Imphal: Rescue teams on Friday recovered 12 more bodies from the debris at a railway construction site in Manipur’s Noney district, which was hit by a massive landslide, pushing the death toll in the tragedy to 20, officials said. BUSINESS DEL68 BIZ-FM-RUPEE Govt watchful and mindful of impact of declining rupee on imports: FM New Delhi: The government is watchful and mindful of the impact of falling rupee on the country's imports, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, while asserting Indian currency has performed relatively better than others against dollar.

DEL85 BIZ-LDALL PETROL-TAX Govt slaps Rs 66,000 cr windfall tax on crude oil production; introduces export levy on petrol, diesel, ATF New Delhi: The government on Friday slapped an export tax on petrol and diesel after some refineries made ''phenomenal profits'' shipping overseas at the cost of domestic supplies, and imposed a Rs 66,000 crore windfall tax on crude oil produced locally.

DEL94 BIZ-2NDLD FM-GST June GST collections rise 56% to Rs 1.44 lakh cr, second-highest since rollout New Delhi: GST collections in June witnessed a 56 per cent year-on-year rise to over Rs 1.44 lakh crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday, as she exhorted tax officers to ensure the system is so transparent that even an iota of discretion is not there.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-LD SHIV SENA SC to hear plea of Sena chief whip seeking suspension of Shinde, 15 rebel Sena MLAs from House New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear on July 11 the plea of Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from assembly of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending, saying it was “fully conscious” of the issue. DL-HC-2NDLD ZUBAIR Delhi HC asks police to respond to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair's plea against police remand New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought a response from Delhi Police on a plea by Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair challenging the legality of his police remand in a case related to an alleged objectionable tweet he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. FOREIGN FGN46 PAK-INDIA-LD DAWAT-E-ISLAMI Udaipur tailor murder: Pakistan-based Dawat-e-Islami rejects link to 'any acts of terrorism' Karachi/Lahore: The Dawat-e-Islami, one of Pakistan's largest Sunni-Barelvi Muslim organisations, which has been in the news after the brutal killing of a tailor in India, on Friday rejected links to ''any acts of terrorism,'' saying it is purely an educational, missionary and charity institution which preaches peace.

FGN16 US-INDIA-RELIGIOUS FREEDOM US ambassador for religious freedom concerned over the treatment of religious communities in India Washington: The US ambassador at large for international religious freedom Rashad Hussain has voiced concern over the treatment of a number of religious communities in India and said Washington was dealing directly with Indian officials to address the challenges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)