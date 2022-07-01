BJP expels Roorkee mayor Gaurav Goel from party

The BJP on Friday expelled mayor of Roorkee Municipal Corporation Gaurav Goel from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities.

BJP media in-charge Manveer Singh Chouhan said the action was taken on instructions of the party's state unit president Madan Kaushik.

Chouhan said Goel constantly indulged in indiscipline and disputes with party councilors in the corporation and was continuously making statements against the BJP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)