All states should enact Uniform Civil Code: Dhami

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 02-07-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 00:04 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said all states should enact a Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand is going to.

Addressing an event in Udham Singh Nagar district, Dhami said that a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of retired justice Ranjan Prakash Desai to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, after interacting with all stakeholders and the public.

He said a Uniform Civil Code would be implemented in the state soon. ''We expected all states to implement such a law in their own right,'' Dhami added.

He further said he has got the support of the people of the state to implement the Uniform Civil Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

