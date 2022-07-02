Left Menu

Tunisian union says new constitution with broad powers for president could threaten democracy

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 02-07-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 21:16 IST
Tunisian union says new constitution with broad powers for president could threaten democracy
But the union, which has more than 1 million members, said in a statement that it would allow its members the freedom to vote as they choose on the constitution proposed this week by President Kais Saied, who said he would put it to a referendum this month.  Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

A proposed constitution that includes broad powers for Tunisia's president and a reduced role for other bodies and institutions could threaten democracy, the head of the powerful UGTT union said on Saturday.

But the union, which has more than 1 million members, said in a statement that it would allow its members the freedom to vote as they choose on the constitution proposed this week by President Kais Saied, who said he would put it to a referendum this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

Whale of a fight: trapped whale freed in Arctic Norway

 Norway
2
Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android users can protect themselves

Toll fraud malware continues to evolve, says Microsoft: Here's how Android u...

 Global
3
Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes southern Iran -EMSC

 Iran Islamic Rep
4
Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

Poland buys 32 helicopters from Italy's Leonardo

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022