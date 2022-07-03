Piyush Goyal hits out at KCR over dynastic politics, says Telangana govt has become a symbol of corruption

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that the Telangana government has become a symbol of corruption and said people want a change while taking a veiled jibe at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the dynastic politics. "The Telangana government has become a symbol of corruption. It is the members of the same family holding key positions in the government. People want a change," Goyal said in a press conference in Hyderabad, where the BJP National Executive meeting is underway.

Accusing the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi of corruption in the state, the minister said that the TRS government has dashed the hopes of the people. "Telangana was formed after several years of struggle by the BJP. Lakhs of people became a part of the struggle, hoping to make it the number 1 state of the country, but sadly, the TRS government has dashed the hopes of the people," he added.

The two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) began on Saturday in the presence of the party's top brass and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP's initiative came at a time when the state is heading for Assembly polls in 2023 and the BJP is seeing a huge prospect of bringing down the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi government in the state.

This two-day meeting of the BJP has seen the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leadership taking potshots at the Modi government especially when the leaders talk about development. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya exuded confidence in coming to power in the upcoming polls.

Earlier on Saturday, BJP president JP Nadda lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in his opening remarks at the party's national executive here and said the government had deftly dealt with various challenges including COVID-19 and the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine, sources said. In an apparent swipe at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi, the BJP chief said "parivarvad is being defeated by vikasvad" under the Modi government. He said dynastic politics is getting rejected by people due to politics of development.

Notably, this executive meeting in Hyderabad took place after a gap of at least two years because of COVID-19. The BJP national executive meeting is to take place every three months since it last took place in November 2021 in the national capital in a hybrid manner with leaders joining both physically as well as through the digital medium. (ANI)

