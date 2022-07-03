Left Menu

Bikers greet docs, nurses with flowers for their selfless service during Covid pandemic

Doctors and nurses at several hospitals here, including those at the LNJP Hospital, on Sunday got a pleasant surprise when a group of bikers arrived at the facility and greeted them with flowers to express their gratitude for their selfless service during the Covid pandemic, a statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 20:30 IST
Doctors and nurses at several hospitals here, including those at the LNJP Hospital, on Sunday got a pleasant surprise when a group of bikers arrived at the facility and greeted them with flowers to express their gratitude for their selfless service during the Covid pandemic, a statement said. The unique initiative was part of 'Gratitude Week 2022' being observed by the Integrated Health And Wellbeing Council (IHW Council) in association with JK Tyres and Bharat Petroleum, it said. After visiting hospitals, the bikers headed to the Constitution Club of India where doctors and nurses from several hospitals were felicitated in a ceremony, it said. Speaking on the occasion, Ajoy Shah, head of marketing training, JK Tyre & Industries, said, ''Our healthcare fraternity and frontline workers have shown extraordinary commitment during the pandemic. We are proud to be associated with a cause that is meant to express our collective gratitude to them.'' The 3rd Edition of 'Gratitude Week', a unique initiative by the IHW Council was kick-started on National Doctors Day, with an online inaugural session, the statement said. The session saw doctors from the government as well as private sectors, coming together to share their challenges and experiences during the COVID19 pandemic. The 'Gratitude Week (July 1-7)' was institutionalized in 2020 at a time when the entire world was bearing the brunt of the unprecedented Covid pandemic and the only ray of hope was provided by the doctors who selflessly attended to patients, it added.

