Left Menu

MP civic polls: A day after Kejriwal's roadshow, MP CM campaigns in Singrauli

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday campaigned for the urban polls in Singrauli, a day after Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held an impressive roadshow in the district.Polls to 413 urban bodies in MP will be held on July 6 and 13, with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM making their civic poll debut.My atma spirit dwells in Singrauli.

PTI | Singrauli | Updated: 03-07-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 03-07-2022 20:46 IST
MP civic polls: A day after Kejriwal's roadshow, MP CM campaigns in Singrauli
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday campaigned for the urban polls in Singrauli, a day after Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal held an impressive roadshow in the district.

Polls to 413 urban bodies in MP will be held on July 6 and 13, with the Aam Aadmi Party and the Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) making their civic poll debut.

''My atma (spirit) dwells in Singrauli. This is my district. I will turn it into the number one district of the country,'' Chouhan said during his roadshow, which saw a good turnout despite light rain.

Chouhan said no would remain landless in Singrauli as the poor would be provided plots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Earth

Researchers simulate defence test against potential asteroid impacts on Eart...

 United States
2
Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officials

Indian police arrest 'masterminds' behind execution of Hindu tailor -officia...

 India
3
NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and spacecraft depart Launch Pad 39B

United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's vaccine for monkeypox; Omicron-specific COVID shots could increase protection as boosters - EMA and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 2.5 million more doses of Bavarian Nordic's...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022