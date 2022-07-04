Left Menu

Not only me, but Sena's Milind Narvekar had also met Fadnavis after he became DyCM: Dhananjay Munde

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Sunday said in the state Legislative Assembly that Milind Narvekar, a close confidante of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, had met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after the latter became deputy chief minister a few days back.Munde had met Fadnavis after he was appointed chief minister Eknath Shindes deputy on Thursday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-07-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 00:02 IST
NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde on Sunday said in the state Legislative Assembly that Milind Narvekar, a close confidante of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, had met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after the latter became deputy chief minister a few days back.

Munde had met Fadnavis after he was appointed chief minister Eknath Shinde's deputy on Thursday. Speaking in the House while congratulating the newly-appointed Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Munde inadvertently referred to him as Milind Narvekar, who is Shiv Sena secretary. When it was pointed out to him, Munde requested that the remarks be expunged.

However, he explained reason behind his gaffe saying, ''My recent meeting with Fadnavis was widely discussed in the media. However, I learned from (Sena leader) Aaditya Thackeray that Milind Narvekar also met deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.'' ''That was the sole reason behind I mistakenly referring to the new speaker as Milind instead of Rahul Narvekar,'' he said.

Milind Narvekar, known as the trusted aide of Uddhav Thackeray, is famous in political circles for having good rapport with people from different political background.

