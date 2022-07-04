PM Modi stayed in touch with Rwanda's president during peak of Covid pandemic: Lekhi
President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met each other at multiple events and stayed in touch during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said on Monday.
Speaking at an event here to mark the 28th Liberation Day of the Republic of Rwanda, the minister said, ''This day calls for celebrations for the entire humanity. We believe that we are all one big family. Every time India provided any kind of assistance to Rwanda, there was no motive behind it. It is a true friendship.'' ''Together we grow -- that is the motive and that is what we have been sharing,'' she added.
Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda Jacqueline Mukangira said India and the east African country have always shown ''strong signs of brotherhood''.
''The bilateral relation continues to be cemented by multiple visits by both sides. We are sure that the India-Rwanda relationship will keep growing stronger,'' Mukangira said.
