Left Menu

PM Modi stayed in touch with Rwanda's president during peak of Covid pandemic: Lekhi

It is a true friendship. Together we grow -- that is the motive and that is what we have been sharing, she added.Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda Jacqueline Mukangira said India and the east African country have always shown strong signs of brotherhood.The bilateral relation continues to be cemented by multiple visits by both sides.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-07-2022 22:24 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 22:24 IST
PM Modi stayed in touch with Rwanda's president during peak of Covid pandemic: Lekhi
  • Country:
  • India

President of Rwanda Paul Kagame and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met each other at multiple events and stayed in touch during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi said on Monday.

Speaking at an event here to mark the 28th Liberation Day of the Republic of Rwanda, the minister said, ''This day calls for celebrations for the entire humanity. We believe that we are all one big family. Every time India provided any kind of assistance to Rwanda, there was no motive behind it. It is a true friendship.'' ''Together we grow -- that is the motive and that is what we have been sharing,'' she added.

Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda Jacqueline Mukangira said India and the east African country have always shown ''strong signs of brotherhood''.

''The bilateral relation continues to be cemented by multiple visits by both sides. We are sure that the India-Rwanda relationship will keep growing stronger,'' Mukangira said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022