Muslim Rashtriya Manch to accompany BJP in drive to reach people for 'BJP phobia' image created by Oppn

With the BJP planning to reach out to more sections including Pasmanda Muslims as part of its efforts to expand its electoral base, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, an affiliate of RSS, is also likely to reach out to people to allay any apprehensions and "phobia" among the minority community "created by opposition" parties. Sources said the aim is to reach out to people, especially Muslims, and eradicate any apprehensions. The reach-out is likely to start in August.

Shahid Sayeed, spokesperson of Muslim Rashtriya Manch, said they are a "nationalist force" who work round the year to foster peace and harmony among the communities. "We aim for unity in diversity. We are committed to removing the environment of fear and tension in the country. We are with BJP to eradicate phobia created by a few political parties. We will reach to people and make them understand the positive vision of government besides the plans and policies government brought for their benefit," he said.

"We condemn the internal and external forces who are trying to create polarisation in the country," he said. The BJP is planning to launch a massive outreach programme after the monsoon session of parliament to expand its political base.

During the BJP's national executive meeting in Hyderabad, PM Modi asked party leaders to undertake 'Sneh Yatras' to bridge the differences between the party and people from some deprived sections, especially, the Pasmanda (OBC) Muslims. (ANI)

