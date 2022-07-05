Maha Assembly's new LoP Ajit Pawar pays courtesy visit to Governor Koshyari

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday.

NCP leader Pawar had served as the deputy chief minister in the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Last month, Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde launched a rebellion against the party. Majority of MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government (which comprised the Sena, NCP and Congress) led by Uddhav Thackeray.

On June 30, Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra, while Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the deputy CM.

Ajit Pawar was on Monday named the leader of opposition in Maharashtra Assembly. “After assuming the role of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, I paid a courtesy visit to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan,” Pawar tweeted on Tuesday.

State Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Monday said the NCP has emerged as the single largest opposition party in the 288-member House.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had described Ajit Pawar as a mature politician and administrator.

