Delhi Assembly passes resolution condemning CBI over selective targeting of AAP MLAs

The Delhi Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution condemning the Central Bureau of Investigation for ''selectively targeting'' elected representatives of the House for performing their duties. The move comes after two AAP MLAs -- Mukesh Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra and Sanjeev Jha from Burari -- came under the CBI scanner for allegedly influencing the transfer and posting of drivers in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). Officials had on Monday said deputy chief general manager of DTC Shakil Ahmed, arrested in a bribery case, claimed during questioning that many MLAs used to interfere in the transfer and posting-related issues of drivers and other DTC staff.

AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj put forth the resolution which was passed by the House. ''Taking cognizance of news reports published in few newspapers in Delhi regarding the CBI inquiry against Members of this House who have forwarded or recommended transfer of employees like drivers and conductors in DTC, this House condemns the CBI in its attempt to selectively target elected Members who were performing their duties which are expected from elected representatives,'' the resolution stated. During the discussion on the matter, the AAP MLAs accused the Centre of ''witch-hunting'' the party legislators. ''The news was planted by the CBI to defame the two AAP MLAs. We can also check the letters written by BJP MLAs, who write to different departments for work of the people,'' Bhardwaj said.

Jha, whose name has emerged in the probe, said it is a selective leak by the CBI that is being used as a political tool.

''The BJP is trying to defame the Delhi Model of Kejriwal governance by targeting the MLAs. A bad precedent is being set by the BJP government. They will not always be in power and the same treatment could be meted out to them,'' he said.

The other MLAs concurred with Jha and stressed that they were not scared by these conspiracies. They demanded that a message should be sent against the misuse of central agencies.

BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht said the DTC officer caught by the CBI may have cited the names of AAP MLAs to save his skin. ''As a public representatives, we write dozens of letters urging officers for doing peoples' work. The media should be called before a committee to know about the source of the news. Some action should also be taken against the officers who leaked the news to the media,'' he said. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it was unfortunate that the sharp minds in CBI were spending their mental faculties on probing such a trivial matter.

''There was news today that the CBI is probing two AAP MLAs for writing to a DTC officer for the transfer of a driver. The Centre has come to the point of misusing the CBI for probing letters written by MLAs. They have left CBI and other agencies behind the AAP leaders as they could not find anything else against us. ''The whole game is to scare us. But we are not going to be scared. We condemn the Centre for its intention and misusing the CBI for petty matters,'' he said.

