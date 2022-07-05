Left Menu

France's Macron: Israelis are lucky to have Lapid as PM

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:31 IST
France's Macron: Israelis are lucky to have Lapid as PM
  • Country:
  • France

The people of Israel is lucky to have Yair Lapid as its new prime minister, French President Emmanuel Macron said ahead of a meeting between the two leaders in on Tuesday.

Speaking to cameras, Macron also said that there was "no alternative" to political dialogue to ease tensions between Israel and Palestinian authorities.

Lapid ahead of his trip said he would press French President Emmanuel Macron on the Iranian nuclear negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022