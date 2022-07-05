Left Menu

Maha: AIMIM leader urges people of Aurangabad to protest against renaming

We need to show our strength to the government. People who are willing to go for a legal battle should also come together, Jaleel said.The renaming was done to instigate people of the district, he alleged, claiming that the earlier state government had no love for Chhatrapati Sambhaji, and they only remembered him when their position was at stake.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:58 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:58 IST
Maha: AIMIM leader urges people of Aurangabad to protest against renaming
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Imtiaz Jaleel on Tuesday appealed to the people of Aurangabad to move court and take to streets to protest the renaming of the district to Sambhajinagar.

Jaleel called a meeting of social organisations, historians and local politicians to decide the future course of action to protest against the renaming of the district.

A resolution was passed to protest against the decision of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar. “If we quietly accept the renaming of Aurangabad, our future generations will question our inaction,” the AIMIM leader said.

“Social organisations and political parties have to come together to raise their voices on the issue. We need to show our strength to the government. People who are willing to go for a legal battle should also come together,” Jaleel said.

The renaming was done to instigate people of the district, he alleged, claiming that the earlier state government had no love for Chhatrapati Sambhaji, and they only remembered him when their position was at stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022