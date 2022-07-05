Murmu arrives in Imphal, to meet NDA lawmakers for support
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday reached Imphal to seek support from ruling lawmakers for the upcoming elections to elect the first person of the country.
She was received at Imphal airport by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, state BJP chief Sharla Devi and other senior party leaders in the evening.
She will meet lawmakers of the ruling BJP-led government in the state and seek their support for the presidential polls scheduled to be held on July 18.
Murmu is scheduled to leave the state after the meeting but her destination is yet to be known, sources said.
She had flown to Imphal from Agartala. Manipur has 60 MLAs and three MPs, including both from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
