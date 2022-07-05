UK's Boris Johnson apologises for mistake on Pincher appointment

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday apologised and said he had made a mistake by not realising that former whip Chris Pincher was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him.

"In hindsight, it was the wrong thing to do. I apologise to everyone who's been badly affected by it," Johnson told broadcasters.

"I just want to make absolutely clear that there's no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power."

