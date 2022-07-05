Left Menu

British health minister Javid resigns

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 22:38 IST
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government on Tuesday, he said in a statement.

"I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care," Javid said on Twitter. "It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience."

